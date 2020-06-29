The "Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market 2020-2026 by Offering, Technology, Drug Type, Therapeutic Area, Application, End User, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe's artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market reached $108.6 million in 2019 and will grow by 28.7% over 2020-2026, owing to the rising need for AI technology in drug discovery and development.

The report provides historical market data for 2015-2019, revenue estimates for 2020, and forecasts from 2021 till 2026.

Highlighted with 37 tables and 54 figures, this 123-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe AI in drug discovery market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe AI in drug discovery market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Technology, Drug Type, Therapeutic Area, Application, End User, and Country.

Based on offering, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Software

Service

Based on technology, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Deep Learning

Supervised Learning

Reinforcement Learning

Unsupervised Learning

Other Technologies

Based on drug type, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Large-molecule Drugs

Small-molecular Drugs

Based on therapeutic area, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Oncology

Neurodegenerative Diseases

Cardiovascular Disease

Metabolic Diseases

Other Therapeutic Areas

Based on application, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Information Data Analysis

Drug Design

Drug Evaluation

Clinical Trials

Other Applications

Based on end user, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Pharmaceutical Biotechnology Companies

Academic Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe (further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

For each of the aforementioned countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of key national markets by Technology, Therapeutic Area, and End User over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Europe AI in drug discovery market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players

Atomwise, Inc.

BenevolentAI

Berg LLC

Bioage

Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Cyclica

Deep Genomics

Envisagenics

Exscientia

Google

IBM Corporation

Insilico Medicine

Microsoft Corporation

Numedii, Inc.

Numerate

NVIDIA Corporation

Owkin, Inc.

Twoxar, Incorporated

Verge Genomics

Xtalpi, Inc.

