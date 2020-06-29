The "Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market 2020-2026 by Offering, Technology, Drug Type, Therapeutic Area, Application, End User, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Europe's artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market reached $108.6 million in 2019 and will grow by 28.7% over 2020-2026, owing to the rising need for AI technology in drug discovery and development.
The report provides historical market data for 2015-2019, revenue estimates for 2020, and forecasts from 2021 till 2026.
Highlighted with 37 tables and 54 figures, this 123-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe AI in drug discovery market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
- Market Structure
- Growth Drivers
- Restraints and Challenges
- Emerging Product Trends Market Opportunities
- Porter's Fiver Forces
The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe AI in drug discovery market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Technology, Drug Type, Therapeutic Area, Application, End User, and Country.
Based on offering, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.
- Software
- Service
Based on technology, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.
- Deep Learning
- Supervised Learning
- Reinforcement Learning
- Unsupervised Learning
- Other Technologies
Based on drug type, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.
- Large-molecule Drugs
- Small-molecular Drugs
Based on therapeutic area, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.
- Oncology
- Neurodegenerative Diseases
- Cardiovascular Disease
- Metabolic Diseases
- Other Therapeutic Areas
Based on application, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.
- Information Data Analysis
- Drug Design
- Drug Evaluation
- Clinical Trials
- Other Applications
Based on end user, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.
- Pharmaceutical Biotechnology Companies
- Academic Research Institutes
- Contract Research Organizations
Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Russia
- Rest of Europe (further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
For each of the aforementioned countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of key national markets by Technology, Therapeutic Area, and End User over the forecast years are also included.
The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.
Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Europe AI in drug discovery market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.
Key Players
- Atomwise, Inc.
- BenevolentAI
- Berg LLC
- Bioage
- Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Cyclica
- Deep Genomics
- Envisagenics
- Exscientia
- IBM Corporation
- Insilico Medicine
- Microsoft Corporation
- Numedii, Inc.
- Numerate
- NVIDIA Corporation
- Owkin, Inc.
- Twoxar, Incorporated
- Verge Genomics
- Xtalpi, Inc.
