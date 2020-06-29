Regulatory News:

At the Annual General Meeting held today, Carmila's (Paris:CARM) shareholders approved the proposed €1 per share dividend for the 2019 financial year and decided to offer shareholders an option to receive the dividend payment in shares.

The issue price of the new shares to be issued in consideration for the dividend has been set at 10.98. This issue price represents 95% of the average opening prices quoted on the regulated market of Euronext Paris during the 20 trading days preceding the date of the Annual General Meeting, less the amount of the dividend, and rounded upward to the nearest euro cent.

The dividend ex-date is set on July, 3rd 2020. The shareholders may opt for the dividend payment in cash or in new shares from July 7, 2020 to July 21st, 2020 included, by sending their request to their financial intermediaries. For the shareholders who have not exercised their dividend payment option by July 21st, 2020, the dividend shall only be paid in cash.

For the shareholders who have not opted for a dividend payment in shares, the dividend shall be paid in cash on July 27, 2020. For the shareholders who have opted to receive the dividend in shares, settlement and delivery of the shares will be as from July 27, 2020.

If the amount of dividends for which the option is exercised does not correspond to a whole number of shares, shareholders may choose to either receive the rounded-up whole number of shares by paying the difference in cash on the day they exercise the option or receive the rounded-down whole number of shares and the balance in cash.

The shares issued as dividend payment will carry dividend rights as from January 1, 2020. An application to list these new shares on Euronext Paris will be made. The new shares will rank pari passu with existing shares and will be fully fungible with existing shares already listed.

The maximum total number of new shares which may be issued for the purpose of the dividend payment in shares is 12,421,836 shares (excluding additional shares issued for rounding purposes), representing approximately 9.1% of the share capital of Carmila based on the total number of shares as of June, 24th, 2020.

Calendar:

July 2 Dividend ex-date

July 7 Beginning of the option period for the election of share dividend

July 21 End of the option period for the election of share dividend

July 21 Announcement of the result of the option

July 27 Payment of cash dividend, delivery of share dividend

Disclaimer

This press release does not constitute an offer to purchase securities. This press release and any other document relating to the payment of dividend in shares may only be distributed or disseminated outside of France in conformity with applicable local laws and regulations and shall not constitute an offer for securities in any jurisdiction where such an offer would infringe applicable laws and regulations.

The option to receive the 2019 dividend payment in shares, as described herein, is not available to shareholders residing in any country where such option would require registration or approval by local securities regulators. Shareholders residing outside of France must inform themselves about, and comply with, any restrictions which may apply under their local laws. In any event, this option is open to shareholders residing in a Member State of the European Union, the United States of America, Norway and Switzerland. Orders originating from other countries would not be accepted.

For tax purposes in relation to the dividend payment in shares, the shareholders are invited to review their personal situation with their own tax advisor.

When deciding to opt for a dividend payment in shares, shareholders must consider the risks associated with an equity investment. For further information relating to the Company, its business, strategy, financial results and risks relating to the Group, please refer to the "Risk Factors" chapter of the Company's 2019 Universal Registration Document (available on the Company's website, www.carmila.com).

Next events and publications :

29 July 2020 (after market close): 2020 Half-Year Results

30 July 2020 (2:30pm Paris time): Investors' and Analysts' Meeting

23 October 2020 (after market close): Q3 2020 activity

About Carmila

Carmila was founded by Carrefour and large institutional investors in order to develop the value of shopping centers anchored by Carrefour stores in France, Spain and Italy. As at 31 December 2019, its consists of 215 shopping centers in France, Spain and Italy, mostly leaders in their catchment areas, and was valued at Euro 6.4 bn. Inspired by a genuine retail culture, Carmila's teams include all of the expertise dedicated to retail attractiveness: leasing, digital marketing, specialty leasing, shopping centre management and portfolio management. Carmila is listed on compartment A of Euronext-Paris market under the ticker CARM and benefits from the "SIIC" real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status. On September 18, 2017, Carmila joined the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate (EMEA Region) indices. On September 24, 2018, Carmila joined Euronext CAC Small, CAC Mid Small and CAC All-tradable indices.

Contacts:

Investors and analysts contact

Pierre-Yves Thirion Chief Financial Officer

pierre_yves_thirion@carmila.com

+33 6 47 21 60 49



Press contact

Morgan Lavielle Head of corporate communication

morgan_lavielle@carmila.com

+33 6 87 77 48 80