Lyxor MSCI Canada UCITS ETF - Dist (LCAN LN) Lyxor MSCI Canada UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Jun-2020 / 18:10 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Canada UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 26-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 57.6507 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 476743 CODE: LCAN LN ISIN: LU0496786731 ISIN: LU0496786731 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCAN LN Sequence No.: 72525 EQS News ID: 1081437 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 29, 2020 12:10 ET (16:10 GMT)