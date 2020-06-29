Lyxor SG European Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist (SGQE LN) Lyxor SG European Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Jun-2020 / 18:13 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor SG European Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 26-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 101.7433 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 326712 CODE: SGQE LN ISIN: LU0959210278 ISIN: LU0959210278 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SGQE LN Sequence No.: 72545 EQS News ID: 1081477 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 29, 2020 12:13 ET (16:13 GMT)