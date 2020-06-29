Lyxor Core Morningstar UK NT (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (LCUK LN) Lyxor Core Morningstar UK NT (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Jun-2020 / 18:24 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core Morningstar UK NT (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 26-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 8.882 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4267831 CODE: LCUK LN ISIN: LU1781541096 ISIN: LU1781541096 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCUK LN Sequence No.: 72611 EQS News ID: 1081617 End of Announcement EQS News Service

June 29, 2020 12:24 ET (16:24 GMT)