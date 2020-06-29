Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LCJD LN) Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Jun-2020 / 18:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 26-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 1435.6393 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 55301307 CODE: LCJD LN ISIN: LU1781541252 ISIN: LU1781541252 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCJD LN Sequence No.: 72614 EQS News ID: 1081625 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 29, 2020 12:25 ET (16:25 GMT)