MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG Société d'Investissement à Capital Variable Lyxor International Asset Management Tours Société Générale - 17 Cours Valmy 92987 Paris - La Défense Cedex - France ______________________________________________________________________ 29 June 2020 DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FUNDS LISTED BELOW **************************************************** Name ISIN Share TIDM Listing Ex-Date Pay Date Distribution class currenc Income curre y Amount (in ncy share class currency) Lyxor LU0496786657 USD LSPU USD 08/07/2020 10/07/2020 * S&P LN 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD) Lyxor LU0496786657 USD LSPX GBX 08/07/2020 10/07/2020 * S&P LN 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD) Lyxor LU0496786731 EUR LCAN GBX 08/07/2020 10/07/2020 1.97 MSCI LN Canad a UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU0496786731 EUR LCAU USD 08/07/2020 10/07/2020 1.97 MSCI LN Canad a UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU0496786905 EUR LAUS GBX 08/07/2020 10/07/2020 0.65 Austr LN alia (S&P/ ASX 200) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU0496786905 EUR LAUU USD 08/07/2020 10/07/2020 0.65 Austr LN alia (S&P/ ASX 200) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU0832436512 EUR SGQP GBX 08/07/2020 10/07/2020 2.92 SG LN Globa l Quali ty Incom e NTR UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU0959210278 EUR SGQE EUR 08/07/2020 10/07/2020 2.59 SG LN Europ ean Quali ty Incom e NTR UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU0959210278 EUR SGQG GBX 08/07/2020 10/07/2020 2.59 SG LN Europ ean Quali ty Incom e NTR UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1220245556 USD PAXG GBX 08/07/2020 10/07/2020 1.7 MSCI LN Pacif ic Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1220245556 USD PAXJ USD 08/07/2020 10/07/2020 1.7 MSCI LN Pacif ic Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1407887162 USD US13 USD 08/07/2020 10/07/2020 1.01 Core LN US Treas ury 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1407887162 USD U13G GBX 08/07/2020 10/07/2020 1.01 Core LN US Treas ury 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1407888053 USD U71G GBX 08/07/2020 10/07/2020 1.34 Core LN US Treas ury 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1407888053 USD US71 USD 08/07/2020 10/07/2020 1.34 Core LN US Treas ury 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1407888996 USD U37G GBX 08/07/2020 10/07/2020 1.31 Core LN US Treas ury 3-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1407888996 USD US37 USD 08/07/2020 10/07/2020 1.31 Core LN US Treas ury 3-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1407890620 USD US10 USD 08/07/2020 10/07/2020 2.28 Core LN US Treas ury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1407890620 USD U10G GBX 08/07/2020 10/07/2020 2.28 Core LN US Treas ury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1407891602 GBP COUK GBX 08/07/2020 10/07/2020 2.25 iBoxx LN GBP Liqui d Corpo rates Long Dated UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1407892592 GBP GILS GBX 08/07/2020 10/07/2020 1.87 Core LN FTSE Actua ries UK Gilts (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1407893301 GBP GILI GBX 08/07/2020 10/07/2020 0.35 Core LN FTSE Actua ries UK Gilts Infla tion- Linke d (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1439943090 GBP GIL5 GBP 08/07/2020 10/07/2020 0.25 Core LN FTSE Actua ries UK Gilts 0-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1452600270 USD TIPG GBX 08/07/2020 10/07/2020 0.7 Core LN US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1452600270 USD TIPU USD 08/07/2020 10/07/2020 0.7 Core LN US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1452600601 GBP TIPH GBP 08/07/2020 10/07/2020 * Core LN US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Month ly Hedge d to GBP - Dist Lyxor LU1646360971 EUR MFEX GBP 08/07/2020 10/07/2020 0.79 Core LN MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1650492256 GBP 100D GBX 08/07/2020 10/07/2020 1.83 FTSE LN 100 UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1781540957 USD LCUS GBP 08/07/2020 10/07/2020 0.12 Core LN Morni ngsta r US (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1781540957 USD LCUD USD 08/07/2020 10/07/2020 0.12 Core LN Morni ngsta r US (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1781541096 GBP LCUK GBP 08/07/2020 10/07/2020 0.16 Core LN Morni ngsta r UK NT (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1910939849 USD GIST USD 08/07/2020 10/07/2020 0.06 Core LN Globa l Infla tion- Linke d 1-10Y Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1923627332 GBP RUSL GBX 08/07/2020 10/07/2020 0.39 MSCI LN Russi a UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1923627332 GBP RUSU USD 08/07/2020 10/07/2020 0.39 MSCI LN Russi a UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1950341179 GBP SP5G GBP 08/07/2020 10/07/2020 * S&P LN 500 UCITS ETF - Daily Hedge d to GBP - Dist · *To be computed using the WM/Reuters FX fixing and parity of as of Monday 06th July 2020. The aforementioned funds managed by Lyxor International Asset Management and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange will distribute on 08th July 2020. Each individual client can be subject to withholding taxes as per his/her country of residence and the current tax treaty between this country of residence and France for French domiciled funds or Luxembourg for Luxembourg domiciled funds. 