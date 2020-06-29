Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc (TURL LN) Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Jun-2020 / 18:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 26-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 24.9395 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2423239 CODE: TURL LN ISIN: LU1900067601 ISIN: LU1900067601 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TURL LN Sequence No.: 72648 EQS News ID: 1081699 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 29, 2020 12:30 ET (16:30 GMT)