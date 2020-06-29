Lyxor MSCI AC Asia Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Acc (AEJL LN) Lyxor MSCI AC Asia Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Jun-2020 / 18:31 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI AC Asia Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 26-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 53.9699 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8254941 CODE: AEJL LN ISIN: LU1900068328 ISIN: LU1900068328 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AEJL LN Sequence No.: 72651 EQS News ID: 1081705 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 29, 2020 12:31 ET (16:31 GMT)