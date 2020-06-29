Lyxor International Asset Management (MFDD LN) Lyxor Index Fund: DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT 29-Jun-2020 / 17:53 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. LYXOR Index Fund (the "Company") Société d'Investissement à Capital Variable Registered office: Lyxor International Asset Management Tours Société Générale - 17 Cours Valmy 92987 Paris - La Défense Cedex - France _______________________________________________________________ 29 June 2020 DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FUND LISTED BELOW *************************************************** Name ISIN Share TIDM Listing Ex-Date Pay Date Distribution class currenc Income curre y Amount (in ncy share class currency) Lyxor LU0908501132 EUR MFDD Lyxor GBP 08/07/2020 10/07/2020 Core LN Index EURO Fund STOXX 300 (DR) - UCITS ETF Dist Lyxor LU1285959703 USD USIG Lyxor USD 08/07/2020 10/07/2020 USD LN Index Corpo Fund rate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1285959703 USD USIX Lyxor GBX 08/07/2020 10/07/2020 USD LN Index Corpo Fund rate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1435356149 USD UHYG Lyxor GBP 08/07/2020 10/07/2020 BofAM LN Index L $ Fund High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1435356149 USD USHY Lyxor USD 08/07/2020 10/07/2020 BofAM LN Index L $ Fund High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1571051751 USD BUOY Lyxor USD 08/07/2020 10/07/2020 $ LN Index Float Fund ing Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1571051751 USD SWIM Lyxor GBP 08/07/2020 10/07/2020 $ LN Index Float Fund ing Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1571052304 GBP SWIH Lyxor GBP 08/07/2020 10/07/2020 $ LN Index Float Fund ing Rate Note UCITS ETF - Month ly Hedge d to GBP - Dist Lyxor LU1598689153 EUR MMS Lyxor GBP 08/07/2020 10/07/2020 MSCI LN Index EMU Fund Small Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1617164055 USD STUB Lyxor GBP 08/07/2020 10/07/2020 BofAM LN Index L $ Fund Short Term High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1617164055 USD HYST Lyxor USD 08/07/2020 10/07/2020 BofAM LN Index L $ Fund Short Term High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1686830909 USD LEMB Lyxor USD 08/07/2020 10/07/2020 iBoxx LN Index $ Fund Liqui d Emerg ing Marke ts Sover eigns UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1812090543 EUR YIEL Lyxor EUR 08/07/2020 10/07/2020 BofAM LN Index L Fund EUR High Yield Ex-Fi nanci al Bond UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU0908501132 EUR MFDD Lyxor GBP 08/07/2020 10/07/2020 Core LN Index EURO Fund STOXX 300 (DR) - UCITS ETF Dist The aforementioned funds managed by Lyxor International Asset Management and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange will distribute on 08th July 2020. Each individual client can be subject to withholding taxes as per his/her country of residence and the current tax treaty between this country of residence and France for French domiciled funds or Luxembourg for Luxembourg domiciled funds. ISIN: LU0908501132, LU0908501132, LU1285959703, LU1285959703, LU1435356149, LU1435356149, LU1571051751, LU1571051751, LU1571052304, LU1598689153, LU1617164055, LU1617164055, LU1686830909, LU1812090543, LU0908501132, , , Category Code: DIV TIDM: MFDD LN Sequence No.: 72682 EQS News ID: 1081777 End of Announcement EQS News Service

