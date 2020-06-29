eMagin Corporation Announces Participation in Sidoti Inaugural Virtual Microcap Conference 2020

HOPEWELL JUNCTION, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2020 / eMagin Corporation, or the Company(NYSE American:EMAN), a leader in the development, design and manufacture of Active Matrix OLED microdisplays used in military and commercial AR/VR devices, and other near-eye imaging products, announced today that it is participating in the Sidoti Inaugural Virtual Microcap Conference 2020 on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. In conjunction with the conference, the Company will be posting a new investor presentation to its website at 8:00 AM on June 30th.
The management team of eMagin will be conducting one-on-one meetings throughout the day and will host a formal presentation from 1:45 PM to 2:15 PM. Interested parties may access the presentation by clicking here:
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Fd2jIo4HS52q7w8IyXS77w
About eMagin Corporation
The Leader in OLED microdisplay technology for the next generation of computing and imaging devices, serving world-class customers in the military and consumer, medical and industrial markets. We invent, engineer and manufacture display technologies of the future in the USA, including our Direct Patterning Technology (dPd) that will transform the way the world consumes information. Since 2001, our microdisplays have been, and continue to be, used in AR/VR, aircraft helmets, heads-up display systems, thermal scopes, night vision goggles, future weapon systems and a variety of other applications. www.emagin.com
