Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 29.06.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 632 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Kurs explodiert bereits! Sehen wir heute +100%?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LC4K ISIN: US29076N2062 Ticker-Symbol: EMGA 
Frankfurt
29.06.20
15:36 Uhr
0,660 Euro
-0,035
-5,04 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EMAGIN CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EMAGIN CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
29.06.2020 | 20:32
155 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

eMagin Corporation Announces Participation in Sidoti Inaugural Virtual Microcap Conference 2020

HOPEWELL JUNCTION, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2020 / eMagin Corporation, or the Company(NYSE American:EMAN), a leader in the development, design and manufacture of Active Matrix OLED microdisplays used in military and commercial AR/VR devices, and other near-eye imaging products, announced today that it is participating in the Sidoti Inaugural Virtual Microcap Conference 2020 on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. In conjunction with the conference, the Company will be posting a new investor presentation to its website at 8:00 AM on June 30th.

The management team of eMagin will be conducting one-on-one meetings throughout the day and will host a formal presentation from 1:45 PM to 2:15 PM. Interested parties may access the presentation by clicking here:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Fd2jIo4HS52q7w8IyXS77w

About eMagin Corporation

The Leader in OLED microdisplay technology for the next generation of computing and imaging devices, serving world-class customers in the military and consumer, medical and industrial markets. We invent, engineer and manufacture display technologies of the future in the USA, including our Direct Patterning Technology (dPd) that will transform the way the world consumes information. Since 2001, our microdisplays have been, and continue to be, used in AR/VR, aircraft helmets, heads-up display systems, thermal scopes, night vision goggles, future weapon systems and a variety of other applications. www.emagin.com

CONTACT

eMagin Corporation
Mark A. Koch, Acting Chief Financial Officer
845-838-7951
mkoch@emagin.com

Betsy Brod
Affinity Growth Advisors
212-661-2231
betsy.brod@affinitygrowth.com

SOURCE: eMagin Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/595631/eMagin-Corporation-Announces-Participation-in-Sidoti-Inaugural-Virtual-Microcap-Conference-2020

EMAGIN-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.