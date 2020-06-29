Brian Kingston Named Next President and Chief Executive Officer of the Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers' Association

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2020 / The Board of Directors of the Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers' Association (CVMA) today announced that Brian Kingston will succeed Mark Nantais as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective August 1, 2020.

"We are very pleased that Brian has agreed to take on the CVMA CEO role at this important time for the Canadian automotive industry" said Scott Bell, Chair of the CVMA and President and Managing Director of General Motors Canada. "Brian brings a record of success and expertise on a wide range of policy issues including international trade, innovation and competitiveness".

Mr. Kingston has most recently been Vice President of Policy, International and Fiscal, at the Business Council of Canada. Prior to that, he served in the federal government with positions at the Department of Finance, Global Affairs Canada, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, the Treasury Board Secretariat and the Privy Council Office. In addition to his accomplishments in business and government, Brian is active in the non-profit sector including as past president of the Ottawa Economics Association and as a current board member of the Banff Forum.

"The CVMA has played a central role in the development of Canada's auto sector and its very positive impact on our economy," Mr. Kingston said. "I am excited to represent Canada's leading auto manufacturers at a time of rapid technological change and innovation."

About the Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers' Association (CVMA)

The Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers' Association has represented Canada's leading manufacturers of light and heavy duty motor vehicles for more than 90 years. Its membership includes FCA Canada, Inc.; Ford Motor Company of Canada, Limited and General Motors of Canada Company. Collectively its members accounted for more than 50% of vehicles produced in Canada in 2019. The members operate vehicle assembly plants as well as engine and components plants and have over 1,300 dealerships across Canada. Direct and indirect jobs associated with vehicle manufacturing are estimated at over 500,000 across the country.

Please visit www.cvma.ca .

