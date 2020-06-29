Regulatory News:

bioMérieux (Paris:BIM), a global leader in the field of in vitro diagnostics, announces that it has successfully issued today a €200 million Euro PP new debt with a top-tier European institutional investor.

The private placement will comprise two tranches: one 7-year €145 million tranche, and one 10-year €55 million tranche, bearing an aggregated annual coupon of 1.61%.

This private placement bond issue, which was completed under favorable conditions for bioMérieux, enables the Group to extend the maturity of its borrowings and continue its strategy of diversifying its sources of financing. This long term financing will serve general corporate purposes and allow bioMérieux to pursue its growth ambitions. The proceeds from this bond issue will also be partly used to refinance the existing public bond issued in 2013 for an amount of €300 million, maturing in October 2020.

The issue was arranged by BNP Paribas and Crédit Agricole CIB with the legal support of Gide Loyrette Nouel and Allen Overy.

A world leader in the field of in vitro diagnostics for over 55 years, bioMérieux is present in 44 countries and serves more than 160 countries with the support of a large network of distributors. In 2019, revenues reached €2.7 billion, with over 90% of international sales.

bioMérieux provides diagnostic solutions (systems, reagents, software and services) which determine the source of disease and contamination to improve patient health and ensure consumer safety. Its products are mainly used for diagnosing infectious diseases. They are also used for detecting microorganisms in agri-food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic products.

bioMérieux is listed on the Euronext Paris stock market

Symbol: BIM ISIN Code: FR0013280286

Reuters: BIOX.PA/Bloomberg: BIM.FP

Corporate website: www.biomerieux.com

