Liberated Syndication, Inc.: Libsyn Announces Launch of Latinx Initiatives Sponsor of Edison Research Latino Podcast Listener Report

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2020 / Liberated Syndication (OTCQB:LYSN) ("Libsyn"), a worldwide leader of podcast hosting, distribution and monetization, is pleased to announce a series of Latinx initiatives beginning with The Latino Podcast Listener Report, conducted by Edison Research and commissioned by?Adonde?Media, Lantigua Williams & Co.,?Libsyn, NPR, and Pandora. The results of the study will provide valuable insight and serve to further the conversation about Latinx podcasters and their audience.

The report will be presented on Tuesday, June 30 at 1pm EDT in English and at 2pm EDT in Spanish. To register for either webinar, please visit: https://www.edisonresearch.com/latino-podcast-listener-report-save-the-date/.

Libsyn will continue the conversation beginning in July with a series of events to further discuss the results and create awareness around Latino podcasts. "We are excited to share the data from the Edison report and explore the opportunities to create community within Latinx podcasting and specifically Spanish language podcasts," remarked Elsie Escobar, Libsyn's Community Manager. "At Libsyn we have always tried to empower more voices outside of traditional media. What we learn from the listener survey will be valuable in attracting both Latinx podcasts and audiences."

During the month of July, the Rockin' Libsyn Podcasts feature will highlight Spanish speaking podcasts. This series shares podcasts on the Libsyn platform in a Question and Answer format that provides valuable insight from our podcast producers to further empower the community.

Libsyn is also pleased to host several key guests to speak in more detail about the Latino Podcast Listener Report. Tom Webster, Senior Vice President of Edison Research will be a guest on the July 14th, Episode 172 of The Feed: The Official Libsyn Podcast. Additionally, co-sponsors of the research report Juleyka Lantigua Williams, CEO of Lantigua Williams & Co. and Martina Castro, CEO of Adonde Media, will join Libsyn's Community Manager and She Podcast's co-founder Elsie Escobar to follow up on the study's results that will be presented on the June 30 webinar. To listen to The Feed, please visit: https://libsyn.com/the-feed/. All upcoming webinars can be found on Crowdcast at: https://www.crowdcast.io/libsyn.

About Liberated Syndication

Liberated Syndication (Libsyn) a world leading podcast hosting network and has been providing publishers with distribution and monetization services since 2004. In 2019 Libsyn delivered over 6.2 billion downloads. Libsyn hosts over 5.8 million media files from more than 69,000 podcasts. Podcast producers choose Libsyn to measure their audience via IAB V2 certified stats, deliver popular audio and video episodes, distribute their content through smartphone Apps (iOS, and Android), and monetize via premium subscription services and advertising. We are a Pittsburgh based company with a world class team. Visit us on the web at www.libsyn.com.

