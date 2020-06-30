Ivrnet Inc.: Ivrnet to Continue to Rely on Extension for Time to File Financial Statements

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2020 / Ivrnet Inc. (TSXV:IVI) ("Ivrnet" or the "Company") announces that, as previously news released on April 28, 2020 and May 27, 2020, it will be relying on the extension period granted by the various securities commissions in Canada as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic in respect of certain of its filing requirements including, but not limited to, its filing requirements related to its quarter ended March 31, 2020 (the "Interim Filings"). The Company is continuing to work diligently and expeditiously to file and deliver its Interim Filings on or before July 14, 2020. In the interim, management and other insiders of the Company are subject to a trading black-out policy that reflects the principles in Section 9 of National Policy 11-207, Failure to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.

As of the date of this news release, there have been no material business developments since the issuance of the Company's last news release on May 27, 2020 regarding its intention to rely on the aforementioned extension period granted by the various securities commissions in Canada.

About Ivrnet

IVRnet is a software and communications company that develops, hosts, sells and supports value-added business automation software. The company's products and services are delivered through the Internet and traditional phone network. These applications facilitate automated interaction through personalized communication between people, mass communication for disseminating information to thousands of people concurrently, and personalized communication between people and automated systems.

For further information: please contact Andrew Watts, President and CEO, Ivrnet Inc.; Suite 222, 1338 - 36 Avenue NE, Calgary, Alberta T2E 6T6; Tel/fax 1.800.351.7227; E-mail: investors@ivrnet.com; www.ivrnet.com

