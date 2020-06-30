Bird River Resources Inc.: Bird River Resources Announces Status of Filing of Second and Third Quarter Interim Financial Statements Due to Covid - 19

WINNIPEG, MB / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2020 / Bird River Resources Inc. (CSE:BDR) ("BDR" or the "Company") announces that due to circumstances created by the Covid-19 pandemic, it will not be filing its 3rd quarter interim financial statements and related management discussion and analysis by their scheduled due date of June 29, 2020 as required under section 4.4 (b) and section 5.1(1) of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102").

As required by Manitoba Blanket Order 52-502 Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements (Manitoba Blanket Order 52-502), Ontario Instrument 51-502 Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements (OSC Instrument 51-502) and BC Instrument 51-515 Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements (BC Instrument 51-515), the Company discloses the following:

the Company's management and other insiders will be subject to a trading black-out that reflects the principles in Section 9 of National Policy 11-207 - Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders until its 3 rd quarter interim financial statements and related management discussion and analysis are filed, which it expects to file on or before August 12, 2020; and

quarter interim financial statements and related management discussion and analysis are filed, which it expects to file on or before August 12, 2020; and there have been no undisclosed material developments in the business of the Company following the date of the Company's 1st quarter interim financial statements and management discussion and analysis, filed to the Company's SEDAR profile on June 11, 2020.

About Bird River Resources Inc.

Established in 1958, Bird River Resources Inc. is a Winnipeg, Manitoba based diversified resource company which holds producing oil and gas wells in the Huxley Alberta area through its wholly owned subsidiary High Point Oil Inc. BDR also holds minority interests in nine producing oil and gas wells in southwestern Manitoba. Additional information on the Company is available at https://birdriverresources.com and at sedar.com.

For further information, contact:

Jon Bridgman, CEO

Bird River Resources Inc.

Tel: 1-877-587-0777 and jonbirdriver@gmail.com

