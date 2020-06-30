Anzeige
Hoylu AB: Björn Wallin reinstated as Chairman of the Board

Stockholm, Sweden, June 30, 2020 - With reference to the press release of June 24th, the Board of Directors has tonight decided to reinstate Björn Wallin as Chairman of the Board.

"The investigations has nothing to do with Hoylu and is based on a misunderstanding of Recall Capital's role in other matters", says Björn Wallin.

For more information, please contact:
Stein Revelsby, CEO at Hoylu +1 213 440 2499 Email: sr@hoylu.com
Karl Wiersholm, CFO at Hoylu +1 425 829 2316 Email: kw@hoylu.com

About Hoylu
Hoylu's mission is to make remote work and information sharing easy. Through our customizable Connected Workspaces we deliver software solutions for companies, organizations and individuals across virtually all industries that enable all teams, big and small to work efficiently and securely in an intuitive and easy workflow. For more information: www.hoylu.com.

Ticker symbol: Hoylu
Marketplace: Nasdaq First North Growth Market
Certified Adviser: Mangold Fondkommission AB +46 (0) 8 50 301 550, ca@mangold.se

Publication
This information is information that Hoylu AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 00:45 CEST on June 30, 2020.

