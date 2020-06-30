29 June 2020

Regulatory News:

TechnipFMC plc ("TechnipFMC") (NYSE: FTI) (Paris: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces that on 29 June 2020, it filed a Post-Effective Amendment No.1 on Form S-8 under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1933, to remove from that Registration Statement all of TechnipFMC's Ordinary Shares, par value $1 per share (the "Ordinary Shares"), that remain unsold under the TechnipFMC Retirement Savings Plan (formerly the FMC Technologies, Inc. Savings and Investment Plan); FMC Puerto Rico Savings and Investment Plan; FMC Technologies, Inc. International Savings and Investment Plan; and FMC Technologies, Inc. Non-Qualified Savings and Investment Plan (collectively, the "Plans

Effective 29 March 2019, the Ordinary Shares were discontinued as an active investment option in the TechnipFMC Retirement Savings Plan (formerly the FMC Technologies, Inc. Savings and Investment Plan); FMC Puerto Rico Savings and Investment Plan; and FMC Technologies, Inc. Non-Qualified Savings and Investment Plan. Effective 24 October 2019, the Ordinary Shares were discontinued as an active investment option in the FMC Technologies, Inc. International Savings and Investment Plan. As a result, the offering pursuant to the Registration Statement has been terminated. Pursuant to the undertaking contained in the Registration Statement to remove from registration by means of a post-effective amendment any of the securities being registered that remain unsold at the termination of the offering, TechnipFMC is filing the Post-Effective Amendment No. 1 to the Registration Statement to (i) deregister all of the unsold Ordinary Shares offered to employees of TechnipFMC under the Plans and (ii) terminate the effectiveness of the Registration Statement.

This Post-Effective Amendment No. 1 to the Registration Statement became effective upon filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission pursuant to Rule 464 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Amendment No. 1. to the Form S-8 can be found on the SEC website (www.sec.gov) and on the TechnipFMC website (investors.technipfmc.com).

A copy of Amendment No. 1 to the Form S-8 has been submitted to the U.K. NSM on the date of this announcement and is, or will shortly be, available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200629005874/en/

Contacts:

Investor relations



Matt Seinsheimer

Vice President Investor Relations

Tel: +1 281 260 3665

Email: Matt Seinsheimer



Phillip Lindsay

Director Investor Relations (Europe)

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3429 3929

Email: Phillip Lindsay



Media relations



Christophe Bélorgeot

Senior Vice President Corporate Engagement

Tel: +33 1 47 78 39 92

Email: Christophe Belorgeot



Brooke Robertson

Public Relations Director

Tel: +1 281 591 4108

Email: Brooke Robertson