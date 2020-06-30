Technavio has been monitoring the cardiopulmonary stress testing systems market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.66 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. COSMED Srl, General Electric Co., Halma Plc, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, MGC Diagnostics Corp., Nihon Kohden Corp., SCHILLER AG, Siemens Healthineers AG, and Vyaire Medical Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the high cost of stress testing devices might hamper market growth.

Cardiopulmonary Stress Testing Systems Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Cardiopulmonary Stress Testing Systems Market is segmented as below:

Product CPET Systems Stress ECG SPECT Systems Stress Blood Pressure Monitors Pulse Oximeters

Geography North America Europe Asia ROW



Cardiopulmonary Stress Testing Systems Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The cardiopulmonary stress testing systems market report covers the following areas:

Cardiopulmonary Stress Testing Systems Market Size

Cardiopulmonary Stress Testing Systems Market Trends

Cardiopulmonary Stress Testing Systems Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies business strategies as one of the prime reasons driving the cardiopulmonary stress testing systems market growth during the next few years.

Cardiopulmonary Stress Testing Systems Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist cardiopulmonary stress testing systems market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the cardiopulmonary stress testing systems market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cardiopulmonary stress testing systems market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cardiopulmonary stress testing systems market, vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five forces analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product placement

CPET systems Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Stress ECG Market size and forecast 2019-2024

SPECT systems Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Stress blood pressure monitors Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Pulse oximeters Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

Preoperative evaluation

Stress testing in sports

Market Segmentation by End-user

Hospitals and clinics

Rehabilitation centers

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Asia Market size and forecast 2019-2024

ROW Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

COSMED Srl

General Electric Co.

Halma Plc

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

MGC Diagnostics Corp.

Nihon Kohden Corp.

SCHILLER AG

Siemens Healthineers AG

Vyaire Medical Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

