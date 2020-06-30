Mobidiag Now Has CE-IVD Markings for Its COVID-19 Diagnostic Tests

Some partnerships are strengthened through difficult times. Rootstock Software and Mobidiag Ltd. found themselves in just this situation. Collaborating since 2018, the two companies have now been working toward respective missions around the COVID-19 pandemic. Mobidiag is a manufacturer of molecular diagnostic solutions for the detection of infectious diseases. Rootstock is a leading provider of Cloud ERP on the Salesforce Platform.

When the pandemic hit, Mobidiag quickly mobilized to develop and launch tests to detect COVID-19 infections. In April 2020, it was granted emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 diagnostic tests in Finland, Sweden and France. Now, in June, it has received CE-IVD markings for its two tests that enable rapid and reliable detection of COVID-19 infections:

Novodiag COVID-19 for single, on-demand tests.

Amplidiag COVID-19 for batch volume tests at large laboratories.

These two tests are complemented by an antibody test, Anti-SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Test, which Mobidiag distributes from its venture partner in China, Autobio Diagnostics.

All together these tests mean Mobidiag offers a comprehensive diagnostic solution for novel coronavirus infections for hospital and lab-based settings, and it comes at an opportune time, as the demand for COVID-19 diagnostic devices and tests is high around the world.

"Since April 2018, we have used Rootstock ERP along with Salesforce Sales Cloud and Service Cloud," said Harri Vaihinen, Senior Business Solution Specialist at Mobidiag. "We worked with Rootstock to enable greater integration and automation of our key processes across sales, inventory and service for greater efficiency, synchronization and a full view of data across these departments. Since we had this ERP and integrated processes in place, we were able to use these tools to support our rapidly increasing sales, including COVID-19 tests."

"During the pandemic, Rootstock's mission has been to support manufacturers, distributors and supply chain organizations in continuing to deliver vital products around the world," said Pat Garrehy, CEO of Rootstock Software. "It's impressive to have seen the strides Mobidiag has made to get their COVID-19 tests to market in such an accelerated timeframe. The world needs COVID-19 testing, and it's gratifying to play even a small role in supporting Mobidiag in their objective to detect COVID-19 infections and slow the spread of the virus."

About Mobidiag

Mobidiag is a commercial stage, fast growing molecular diagnostics company whose fast, cost-effective, widely applicable and robust technology makes the power of molecular diagnostics available to address the spread of infectious diseases and antimicrobial resistance by rapid detection of pathogens and their potential resistance to antibiotics. Through its Amplidiag and Novodiag solutions, Mobidiag offers a comprehensive range of molecular diagnostic solutions for the detection of infectious diseases to laboratories of all sizes.

About Rootstock

Rootstock Software is a worldwide provider of cloud ERP designed for manufacturing, distribution, and supply chain organizations. Rootstock Cloud ERP is a flexible, modern, and digitally connected system that transforms companies to deliver a more personalized customer experience, efficiently scale operations, and out-service the competition.

