

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch retail sales grew at the fastest pace in 14 years May after falling in the previous month, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.



Retail sales grew 8.2 percent year-on-year in May, after a 1.1 percent decrease in April. In March, sales rose 3.3 percent.



The latest growth in sales was the biggest in fourteen years.



Sales of food and non-food sector increased by 10.1 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively, in May. Clothing and footwear sales declined significantly.



Online sales gained 49.5 percent compared to the same month last year.



The retail sales volume increased 5.9 percent in May.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the producer prices fell 8.0 percent yearly in May, following an 8.1 percent decline in April. Prices fell for the third consecutive month.



Output prices decreased mainly due to the fall in prices for crude oil, the agency said.



On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.3 percent in May, after a 3.1 percent fall in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de