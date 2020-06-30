Anzeige
Dienstag, 30.06.2020
"Win-Win-News!" Ein gewaltiges Imperium entsteht!
PR Newswire
30.06.2020 | 07:51
dreamstock, the Largest Football Player Platform in South America, Launches Player and Professional Club Transfer Matching Business in Europe

TOKYO, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- dreamstock has announced the European expansion of its information technology-based football player and professional club transfer matching business, which has so far mainly been conducted in Brazil.

dreamstock is the largest football player platform service in South America, with Japan as its headquarters.

It has been in operation for two years now, and as of June 1, 2020, it has around 200,000 users registered, including professional and semi-professional players.

Last year, in 2019, the company opened a new base in Sao Paulo to expand its partnership with professional clubs in Brazil and added new professional scouting and marketing staff.

The company currently has partnered with around 50 teams in Brazil.

At the same time as the expansion of the partnership in Brazil, dreamstock started a business to match the best players to their clients' clubs by using information technology from the huge database stored in our application, and the company has been building up a track record of success mainly with professional clubs in Brazil.

This time, dreamstock has decided to expand their business in Europe due to an increase in the number of submissions from professional players in particular, as well as requests from a number of European professional clubs for player acquisitions, including those in the Portuguese First Division, Cyprus First Division, and Spanish Second Division.

About dreamstock Inc.

We are a technology start-up founded in Japan in 2017. Our headquarters are located in Tokyo, with an office in Sao Paulo.

We use technology to match players with the best clubs and clubs with the best players. dreamstock has now grown to become one of the world's largest online selection platform, with approximately 200,000 players registered.

HP
https://dsfootball-dreamstock.com/

iOS
https://apps.apple.com/jp/app/dsfootball/id1329441315

Android
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=dreamstock.com.dreamstock

Contact: Andre Sudo
E-mail: andre@dreamstock.co.jp
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/ansuansu/
Tel: +81 90-6014-0789

