Change in numbers of shares and votes in Saniona AB (publ)

PRESS RELEASE
June 30, 2020
During June, the registered number of shares and votes in Saniona AB (publ) ("Saniona") has increased due to the exercising of warrants of series TO 1. As of June 30, 2020, the registered number of shares and votes in Saniona amounts to 30,383,316.
For more information, please contact
Rami Levin, President & CEO, Saniona, Mobile: +1
Anita Milland, Interim CFO & Head of IR, Mobile +45-20163432, Email: anita.milland@saniona.com
This information is such information as Saniona AB.
Attachment
- 20200630 - PR - Change in number of shares and votes - UK (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ba36f379-505d-4e06-b341-3f7d1914e729)
SANIONA-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de