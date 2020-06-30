Change in numbers of shares and votes in Saniona AB (publ)

PRESS RELEASE

June 30, 2020





During June, the registered number of shares and votes in Saniona AB (publ) ("Saniona") has increased due to the exercising of warrants of series TO 1. As of June 30, 2020, the registered number of shares and votes in Saniona amounts to 30,383,316.



For more information, please contact

Rami Levin, President & CEO, Saniona, Mobile: +1

Anita Milland, Interim CFO & Head of IR, Mobile +45-20163432, Email: anita.milland@saniona.com

