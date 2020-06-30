Stockholm, June 30, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Genova Property Group AB's ordinary shares (short name: GPG) will commence today on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. The listings of Genova's ordinary shares follows the recent successful listing of its preference shares on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market on June 12. Genova's preference shares were previously traded on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. The company belongs to the Real estate sector. Genova is a property company that owns, manages and develops properties by adopting a long-term, sustainable and highly committed approach. They are focused on commercial, community service and residential properties in Greater Stockholm and the Uppsala Region. "We are proud and pleased with the great interest we have received from both leading institutions and the public. The listing of our ordinary shares is a milestone on the journey Genova started 14 years ago. The company has since then grown profitable and with a clear idea of customer-oriented management, quality and a long-term perspective that have led to the position we have today. I look forward to working with the Genova team to develop the company towards the established targets and to nurture the trust we have been given by our new ordinary shareholders," said Michael Moschewitz, CEO at Genova. "We are happy to congratulate Genova on yet another milestone since they first joined the Nasdaq family in 2015," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "Genova serves as a great example of how Nasdaq is able to support companies in all phases of their growth, and we look forward to continue supporting Genova as a main market listed company." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact David Augustsson +46 73 449 6135 david.augustsson@nasdaq.com