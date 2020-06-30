Stockholm, June 30, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Magle Chemoswed Holding AB's shares (short name MAGLE) commence today on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The company belongs to the healthcare sector. Magle Chemoswed is the 28th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2020. Magle Chemoswed is a Malmö-based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that serves companies in the pharmaceutical and medical device industry on a contract basis. Providing comprehensive services from product development through product manufacturing and coming up with solutions to complex healthcare challenges. Together with their customers, they take innovations from idea to product. "Today marks the next step in what has and will continue to be a very exciting journey for everyone associated with Magle Chemoswed. Building Magle Chemoswed to this milestone has been a thrilling and at times challenging endeavor," said Justin Pierce, CEO, Magle Chemoswed. "I am delighted that the efforts of the whole organisation have been recognised with a high level of investor interest. I am proud and excited to lead all the committed teams we have in Magle Chemoswed into this next phase of our journey." "We welcome Magle Chemoswed to the Nasdaq family and look forward to supporting them in their continued growth journey with Nasdaq," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "We are proud to continue to support growth companies looking to raise capital within the important healthcare sector. Magle Chemoswed has appointed Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance as Certified Adviser. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact David Augustsson +46 73 449 6135 david.augustsson@nasdaq.com