

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L, AZN) said that selumetinib has been granted orphan drug designation in Japan for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 1 or NF1, a rare and debilitating genetic disease.



Selumetinib is co-developed and co-commercialised with Merck & Co.



The National Cancer Institute Cancer Therapy Evaluation Program-sponsored Phase I/II SPRINT Stratum 1 trial showed an overall response rate of 66% in paediatric patients with NF1 PN when treated with selumetinib as a twice-daily oral monotherapy.



Overall response rate is defined as the percentage of patients with confirmed complete or partial response of at least 20% reduction in tumour volume.



