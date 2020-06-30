

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.30 am ET Tuesday, the Federal Statistical Office is slated to issue Swiss retail sales for May. Ahead of the data, the franc traded mixed against its major rivals. While it fell against the greenback, it held steady against the yen and the pound. Against the euro, it rose.



The franc was worth 113.11 against the yen, 1.1696 against the pound, 0.9525 against the greenback and 1.0683 against the euro at 2:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de