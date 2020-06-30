OSLO, Norway, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nel Hydrogen Fueling, a division of Nel ASA (Nel, OSE:NEL) has received a purchase order for multiple H2Station units from a large international company.

"We are honored that the company has chosen to go for our H2Station fueling solution, and we look forward to support their fueling station deployment", says Ulrik Torp Svendsen, Key Account Manager, Nel Hydrogen Fueling.

The value of the purchase order is in excess of NOK 150 million, and the H2Station modules which will be used for fueling of passenger vehicles in an existing market for Nel will be installed on multiple sites during 2021. Additional information on the project will be provided in the second half of 2020.

About Nel ASA | www.nelhydrogen.com

Nel is a global, dedicated hydrogen company, delivering optimal solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy. We serve industries, energy, and gas companies with leading hydrogen technology. Our roots date back to 1927, and since then, we have had a proud history of development and continuous improvement of hydrogen technologies. Today, our solutions cover the entire value chain: from hydrogen production technologies to hydrogen fueling stations, enabling industries to transition to green hydrogen, and providing fuel cell electric vehicles with the same fast fueling and long range as fossil-fueled vehicles - without the emissions.

For further information, please contact:

Jon André Løkke

CEO

+47-907-44-949

Bjørn Simonsen

VP Investor Relations & Corporate Communication

+47-971-79-821

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/nel-asa/r/nel-asa--receives-purchase-order-for-multiple-hydrogen-fueling-stations,c3144913

The following files are available for download: