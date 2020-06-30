Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 30.06.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 632 internationalen Medien
"Win-Win-News!" Ein gewaltiges Imperium entsteht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B733 ISIN: NO0010081235 Ticker-Symbol: D7G 
Tradegate
30.06.20
08:57 Uhr
1,784 Euro
+0,046
+2,65 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
OBX 25
1-Jahres-Chart
NEL ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEL ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,7801,80908:57
1,7841,79008:58
PR Newswire
30.06.2020 | 08:45
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Nel ASA: Receives Purchase Order for Multiple Hydrogen Fueling Stations

OSLO, Norway, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nel Hydrogen Fueling, a division of Nel ASA (Nel, OSE:NEL) has received a purchase order for multiple H2Station units from a large international company.

"We are honored that the company has chosen to go for our H2Station fueling solution, and we look forward to support their fueling station deployment", says Ulrik Torp Svendsen, Key Account Manager, Nel Hydrogen Fueling.

The value of the purchase order is in excess of NOK 150 million, and the H2Station modules which will be used for fueling of passenger vehicles in an existing market for Nel will be installed on multiple sites during 2021. Additional information on the project will be provided in the second half of 2020.

About Nel ASA | www.nelhydrogen.com

Nel is a global, dedicated hydrogen company, delivering optimal solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy. We serve industries, energy, and gas companies with leading hydrogen technology. Our roots date back to 1927, and since then, we have had a proud history of development and continuous improvement of hydrogen technologies. Today, our solutions cover the entire value chain: from hydrogen production technologies to hydrogen fueling stations, enabling industries to transition to green hydrogen, and providing fuel cell electric vehicles with the same fast fueling and long range as fossil-fueled vehicles - without the emissions.

For further information, please contact:
Jon André Løkke
CEO
+47-907-44-949

Bjørn Simonsen
VP Investor Relations & Corporate Communication
+47-971-79-821

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/nel-asa/r/nel-asa--receives-purchase-order-for-multiple-hydrogen-fueling-stations,c3144913

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/115/3144913/1271915.pdf

Release

NEL-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.