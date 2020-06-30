Combination of SDL Tridion Docs and parson Simplifies Creation, Management and Orchestration of Multilingual Technical Communications

SDL (LSE: SDL), the intelligent language and content company, has formed a strategic partnership with parson AG ("parson"), experts in technical communication services and consultancy, to help European brands deliver multilingual communications within a structured content environment. The partnership will combine SDL Tridion Docs, the industry's leading component-based content management system (CCMS), with parson's deep expertise in structured content delivery and strategy.

Creating and publishing technical communications across digital channels-including chatbots, eLearning, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Virtual Reality (VR) applications-requires a clear understanding of the underlying processes, standards and structure of different communications types, and delivery methods.

"Customers today can use any one of hundreds of different channels to engage with you," said Thomas Labarthe, Chief Revenue Officer, SDL. "It's no surprise that brands struggle to keep up. A structured content environment holds the potential to radically transform a business-making it possible to deliver multilingual content to any customer, across any channel, on a global scale."

Companies moving towards a structured content environment benefit from parson's training, agile project management, and consulting for modern information management solutions.

"We are very impressed with SDL's approach to structured content management and authoring," said Ulrike Parson, CEO, parson AG. "Together, we've built a proposition for customers that will make an enormous difference to their traditional content management processes-one that is capable of supporting everything from technical documentation, AI and AR applications, to change management and eLearning."

SDL Tridion Docs provides an intelligent way for companies to create, translate, manage and deliver structured content such as financial and legal documents, technical communications and eLearning material to internal and external channels. Often these documents involve dozens of contributors-from authors to subject matter experts, translators and reviewers.

About SDL

SDL (LSE: SDL) is the intelligent language and content company. Our purpose is to enable global understanding, allowing organizations to communicate with their audiences worldwide, whatever the language, channel or touchpoint. We work with over 4,500 enterprise customers including 90 of the world's top brands and the majority of the largest companies in our target sectors. We help our customers overcome their content challenges of volume, velocity, quality, fragmentation, compliance and understanding through our unique combination of language services, language technologies and content technologies.

About parson

parson is a leading provider of services for technical communication and information management. The company supports its customers with technical documentation, training, agile project management, as well as development and consulting for modern information management solutions. parson's interdisciplinary approach combines technical communication methods with knowledge management, visualization, process management, and agile software development. parson advises its customers on a manufacturer-independent and tool-neutral basis and develops documentation solutions based on open standards. parson is based in Hamburg and Berlin, Germany.

