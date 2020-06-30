Industry-leading IP geolocation technology chosen to enhance native content delivery, providing geo-based ad serving and fraud prevention

Seeding Alliance, a leading specialist in native advertising, has seen significantly improved performance following its partnership with Digital Element, the global geolocation and audience insights provider, with click-through rates boosted by as much as 20%. Having chosen Digital Element's NetAcuity PulseTM technology, the Cologne-based native advertising experts now offer enhanced geo-based ad serving for their clients as well as in-depth traffic analysis for fraud identification.

Based in Germany, Seeding Alliance is one of the leaders in native advertising a core tactic to engage consumers. By placing ads that authentically match the feel and function of the media in which they reside, Seeding Alliance allows the publishing of content that effectively targets relevant audiences without disrupting the natural editorial format of the publication.

Seeding Alliance selected Digital Element's NetAcuity Pulse IP intelligence solution in May 2019 to improve their geolocation services and gain access to global IP datasets, enabling segmentation of relevant audiences based on various information layers such as connection type, mobile carrier and internet service provider without the user becoming personally identifiable. This has clearly helped to ensure the success of Seeding Alliance's clients' advertising campaigns, as consumers can be targeted with appropriate and relevant geo-location based ads to efficiently utilise advertising budgets and minimise fraud.

"Our previous solution choices were simply too inaccurate and incomplete, which led us to the decision to move data providers and choose the market leader, Digital Element, to achieve the best possible results for our clients," commented Adrian Meyer, VP Technology at Seeding Alliance. "Shortly after the integration of the Digital Element data we realised that we were successfully blocking more fraud attempts and that the advertising campaigns were performing better. We have always been keen to provide sustainable increase in brand awareness, across extensive formats, without compromising consumer convenience and this partnership with Digital Element means we can now effectively target more tightly defined audiences, through the use of location specific content and IP intelligence."

Digital Element's NetAcuity Pulse uses a network of IP location information derived from mobile devices, billions of on-device-location transactions, and internet routing infrastructure. This very precise yet privacy-sensitive global online targeting method is based on where a user is located and connected at a specific point in time, regardless of device. Information can include whether or not the connection is being made through a wifi network, the user's point-in-time geographic location, and whether a home or business hotspot is in use. The benefits of using intelligent and precise targeting at scale include increased revenues, better return on investment, stronger brand loyalty, and improved consumer engagement.

"Seeding Alliance required a high level of accurate and intelligent support and we are delighted they chose our NetAcuity Pulse technology to assist them in tailoring their native advertising campaigns to target more specific audiences, and add to their armory for fighting ad fraud," said Kate Owen, Digital Element's Vice-President, Northern Europe. "We are proud of the accuracy of our data and one year on, it's clear we have provided Seeding Alliance with valuable insights for them to continue to build on their success in this competitive advertising world."

Seeding Alliance joins Digital Element's portfolio of high-profile clients, which includes: Adobe, Facebook, Pinterest, LinkedIn, Taboola, Codewise, Amobee, Twitter, MediaMath, Adform, BBC, Discovery Networks, Hubspot, Vibrant Media, Webtrends, Crimtan, Weborama, Ogilvy and many others.

About Digital Element

Since 1999, Digital Element has been providing global geolocation and audience insights that bring anytime, anywhere relevance and context to online initiatives-from desktops to mobile devices. The company's patented technology has been certified and accredited to deliver real-time access to accurate and reliable location intelligence without invading Internet users' privacy. For over two decades, many of the world's largest websites, brands, security companies, ad networks, social media platforms and mobile publishers have trusted Digital Element's technology to target advertising, localize content, enhance analytics, and manage content rights as well as detect and prevent fraud.

Visit http://www.digitalelement.com for more information on how to bring the power of location to the online world. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @DigitalElement then like us on Facebook.

Headquartered in Atlanta and London, Digital Element is a division of Digital Envoy Inc.

About Seeding Alliance

The Seeding Alliance GmbH is one of the leading marketers and developers of native advertising formats and the largest independent native advertising marketer in Germany. With a specially developed ad server for native forms of advertising, the Seeding Alliance is an innovative contact point for publishers and advertisers. Based in Cologne, Seeding Alliance was founded in 2011 by Coskun Tuna and Cevahir Ejder and has been part of the Ströer Group since March 2017.

Visit www.seeding-alliance.de for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200630005058/en/

Contacts:

Naomi Whittome

naomi.whittome@digitalelementpr.com

Tel: +44 (0)203 642 1124