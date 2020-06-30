

THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-B, RDSB.L, RDSA.L, RDS-A) said it expects post-tax impairment charges to be in the range of $15 billion to $22 billion in the second quarter, after revising its outlook for commodity prices and margin outlook amid the Covid-19 pandemic.



The impairments are expected to have a pre-tax impact in the range of $20 billion to $27 billion. No impairment charge on Goodwill is expected to be recorded in the second quarter, the company said.



In integrated Gas, the company expects production to be between 880 and 910 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day; LNG liquefaction volumes of 8.1 million tonnes and 8.5 million tonnes.



In upstream, production is expected to be between 2,300 and 2,400 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day.



