AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B (500U) AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Jun-2020 / 09:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B DEALING DATE: 29/06/2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 56.3042 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 40939305 CODE: 500U ISIN: LU1681049018 Category Code: NAV TIDM: 500U Sequence No.: 72697 EQS News ID: 1081965 End of Announcement EQS News Service

June 30, 2020 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)