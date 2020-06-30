Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 30.06.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 632 internationalen Medien
"Win-Win-News!" Ein gewaltiges Imperium entsteht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JGY5 ISIN: GB00B5N0P849 Ticker-Symbol: JWG1 
Frankfurt
30.06.20
09:03 Uhr
2,157 Euro
+0,038
+1,79 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,1612,24210:02
2,1742,22310:02
PR Newswire
30.06.2020 | 09:51
43 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review

WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

London, June 25

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Date:30 June 2020

Name of applicant:John Wood Group PLC
Name of scheme:The John Wood Group PLC Employee Share Trust
Period of return:From:6 Dec 2019To:30 June 2020
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:1,279,897 shares
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):nil
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):nil
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:1,279,897 shares

Name of contact:Lorraine Sproule
Telephone number of contact:01224 851000
JOHN WOOD-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.