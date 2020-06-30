Global law firm Clyde Co has entered into an arrangement with legal technology leader DISCO to assist its lawyers in the ediscovery process.

Following a successful pilot, disputes practices in the UK and U.S. are using DISCO Ediscovery, which is designed to process, analyse, review and produce client documents required for contentious legal work. The software, which makes use of integrated artificial intelligence (AI), can accelerate lawyers' review and decision-making time while allowing the firm to carry out technical project management services in house.

Zoe Davies, Practice Services Senior Manager at Clyde Co, says: "We are constantly looking for innovative solutions that enable us to offer our clients the most efficient and effective services possible. The use of DISCO Ediscovery, which is intelligent and intuitive, enables our disputes practices to work smarter and faster for the benefit of our clients."

DISCO continues to innovate its ediscovery platform and deliver technology that enables lawyers to focus on the practice of law. The company recently rolled out cross-matter AI capabilities, which empowers Clyde Co's legal teams to leverage their work product from past and ongoing matters at the start of every new case, increasing review accuracy and making the discovery process more efficient.

Andrew Shimek, Chief Revenue Officer at DISCO, says: "Clyde Co understands that the strategic use of legal technology can serve as a massive competitive differentiator, and DISCO made a valuable impact on the teams and matters involved during the pilot. Smart and savvy lawyers deserve next-generation solutions that continue to evolve to meet data and discovery demands and consistently improve legal outcomes."

About DISCO

DISCO is a legal technology company that applies artificial intelligence and cloud computing to legal problems to help lawyers and legal teams improve legal outcomes for their clients. Corporate legal departments, law firms, and government agencies around the world use DISCO for ediscovery, case management, compliance, disputes, and investigations. For more information, visit www.csdisco.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200630005180/en/

Contacts:

Laura Wooster

DISCO Public Relations

wooster@csdisco.com

+1 202-681-4010