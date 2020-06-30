Anzeige
Dienstag, 30.06.2020
WKN: 896516 ISIN: GB0003452173 Ticker-Symbol: FGR 
Frankfurt
30.06.20
08:34 Uhr
0,618 Euro
+0,036
+6,09 %
PR Newswire
30.06.2020 | 10:15
FIRSTGROUP PLC - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

London, June 30

FIRSTGROUP PLC

DIRECTORATE CHANGE

In accordance with LR 9.6.11, FirstGroup plc ('the Group') announces that, following the expiry of his three-year term as Group Employee Director, Jimmy Groombridge has resigned as a director of the Group with effect from 29 June 2020. An election for his successor will be held as soon as possible and an announcement will be made in due course.

Contacts at FirstGroup:

Silvana Glibota-Vigo, Deputy Company Secretary

Stuart Butchers, Group Head of Communications

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354

Notes

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93. Classification as per DTR 6 Annex 1R: 3.1.

About FirstGroup

FirstGroup plc (LSE: FGP.L) is a leading provider of transport services in the UK and North America. With £7.1 billion in revenue and around 100,000 employees, we transported 2.2 billion passengers last year. Whether for business, education, health, social or recreation - we get our customers where they want to be, when they want to be there. We create solutions that reduce complexity, making travel smoother and life easier.

We provide easy and convenient mobility, improving quality of life by connecting people and communities.

Visit our website at www.firstgroupplc.com and follow us @firstgroupplc on Twitter.

© 2020 PR Newswire
