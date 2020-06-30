FIRSTGROUP PLC

DIRECTORATE CHANGE

In accordance with LR 9.6.11, FirstGroup plc ('the Group') announces that, following the expiry of his three-year term as Group Employee Director, Jimmy Groombridge has resigned as a director of the Group with effect from 29 June 2020. An election for his successor will be held as soon as possible and an announcement will be made in due course.

