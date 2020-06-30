AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS - B (JPNY) AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS - B: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Jun-2020 / 10:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS - B DEALING DATE: 29/06/2020 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 15669.2077 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 461795 CODE: JPNY ISIN: LU1681039050 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPNY Sequence No.: 72728 EQS News ID: 1082099 End of Announcement EQS News Service

June 30, 2020 04:19 ET (08:19 GMT)