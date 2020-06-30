

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Tuesday, Eurostat is set to release flash consumer prices for June. Economists expect euro area consumer price inflation to remain unchanged at 0.1 percent in June.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it rose against the pound, it held steady against the rest of major counterparts.



The euro was worth 120.85 against the yen, 0.9138 against the pound, 1.1223 against the greenback and 1.0679 against the franc at 4:55 am ET.



