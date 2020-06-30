=== gg Vormonat gg Vorjahr +/- Prozent +/- Prozent Länder Juni 20 Mai 20 Juni 20 Mai 20 Eurozone-19 +0,3 -0,1 +0,3 +0,1 Belgien +0,4 -0,2 +0,2 -0,2 Deutschland +0,7 0,0 +0,8 +0,5 Estland +0,8 -0,6 -1,5 -1,8 Finnland +0,2 -0,1 +0,1 -0,1 Frankreich -0,1 +0,2 +0,1 +0,4 Griechenland -0,4 -0,2 -1,7 -0,7 Irland +0,3 -0,6 -0,7 -0,8 Italien 0,0 -0,3 -0,4 -0,3 Lettland +0,2 -0,3 -1,1 -0,9 Litauen +0,4 -0,5 +0,8 +0,2 Luxemburg +0,9 -0,3 -0,4 -1,6 Malta +1,4 +1,2 +1,0 +0,9 Niederlande +0,5 -0,2 +1,7 +1,1 Österreich k.A. -0,9 k.A. +0,6 Portugal +1,3 -0,2 +0,3 -0,6 Slowakei -0,1 +0,3 +1,9 +2,1 Slowenien +0,9 +0,7 -0,8 -1,4 Spanien +0,4 +0,1 -0,3 -0,9 Zypern +0,1 +0,1 -2,5 -1,4 ===
- Basis 2015 = 100
- k.A. = keine Angabe
- Quelle Daten: Eurostat
- Webseite: www.epp.eurostat.ec.europa.eu
Kontakt zum Autor: volkan.ictuerk@dowjones.com
DJG/voi/apo
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
June 30, 2020 05:00 ET (09:00 GMT)
Copyright (c) 2020 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.
Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de