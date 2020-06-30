Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2020 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (LSE:HEMO) announces that it has been notified that Andrew Wright, the Company's Financial Controller and Company Secretary (PDMR), and his wife, Olena Wright, have purchased a total of 434,704 ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at an average price of 5.76p per share. Following this transaction, Mr Wright has a total beneficial interest in 1,532,109 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 0.35 per cent of the Company's issued share capital.
Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 until the release of this announcement.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
a)
Name
Andrew Wright
b)
Position / status
PDMR: Financial Controller and Company Secretary
c)
Initial notification / amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc
b)
Nature of the transaction
Standalone acquisition of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2020-06-29
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange
1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
a)
Name
Olena Wright
b)
Position / status
PCA: Spouse of Andrew Wright (PDMR: Financial Controller and Company Secretary)
c)
Initial notification / amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc
b)
Nature of the transaction
Standalone acquisition of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2020-06-29
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange
Enquiries:
Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc
hemogenyx.com
Dr Vladislav Sandler, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder
headquarters@hemogenyx.com
Peter Redmond, Director
SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP
Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470
Matthew Johnson, Vadim Alexandre, Soltan Tagiev
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Tel: +44 (0)20 7469 0930
Lucy Williams, Duncan Vasey, Charles Goodfellow
US Media enquiries
Lowell Goodman
Tel: +1 (323) 646-3249 or lowell@corbomitecomms.com
