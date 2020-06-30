Anzeige
Dienstag, 30.06.2020
ACCESSWIRE
30.06.2020 | 11:32
Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2020 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (LSE:HEMO) announces that it has been notified that Andrew Wright, the Company's Financial Controller and Company Secretary (PDMR), and his wife, Olena Wright, have purchased a total of 434,704 ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at an average price of 5.76p per share. Following this transaction, Mr Wright has a total beneficial interest in 1,532,109 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 0.35 per cent of the Company's issued share capital.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 until the release of this announcement.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")

a)

Name

Andrew Wright

b)

Position / status

PDMR: Financial Controller and Company Secretary

c)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

2.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary shares of Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc
Identification code GB00BYX3WZ24

b)

Nature of the transaction

Standalone acquisition of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.056799

90,554

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£5,143.38

90,554

e)

Date of the transaction

2020-06-29

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange
XLON

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")

a)

Name

Olena Wright

b)

Position / status

PCA: Spouse of Andrew Wright (PDMR: Financial Controller and Company Secretary)

c)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

2.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary shares of Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc
Identification code GB00BYX3WZ24

b)

Nature of the transaction

Standalone acquisition of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.057799

344,150

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£19,891.53

344,150

e)

Date of the transaction

2020-06-29

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange
XLON

Enquiries:

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

hemogenyx.com

Dr Vladislav Sandler, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder

headquarters@hemogenyx.com

Peter Redmond, Director

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP

Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470

Matthew Johnson, Vadim Alexandre, Soltan Tagiev

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Tel: +44 (0)20 7469 0930

Lucy Williams, Duncan Vasey, Charles Goodfellow

US Media enquiries

Lowell Goodman

Tel: +1 (323) 646-3249 or lowell@corbomitecomms.com


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/595732/Hemogenyx-Pharmaceuticals-PLC-Announces-DirectorPDMR-Shareholding

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
