deeper: Deeper Connect Mini: Decentralized, Private and Secure Internet for the People, launching June 30th on Indiegogo.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2020 / Deeper Connect Mini, is a small yet powerful device combining cybersecurity, blockchain technology and a sharing economy whose Indiegogo campaign will be launched on June 30th. The device constitutes the accumulated effort of more than two years of active development, and aims at revolutionizing people's relationship with the Internet.

Deeper Connect, has come just at the right moment to propose a solution for cybersecurity worldwide, online privacy and restricted internet access problems introducing a whole new paradigm beyond current VPNs.

Deeper Connect Mini offers a different approach to VPNs, the most notable being its Decentralized Private Network, or in other words, a network constituted by the collection of all devices around the world. In this network each user will be a client and a server at the same time with no central servers.

Given its decentralized architecture, Deeper Connect can easily replace any VPN during travels or at home to access internet content otherwise geographically restricted or for online privacy thanks to the private, open and unrestricted Internet access it provides from anywhere and at any time. But unlike VPNs, users' Internet connection cannot be easily blocked or tracked.

Deeper Connect Mini can establish up to 16 tunnels to other nodes all over the world. By default, they will be established in the US, Europe, Singapore, and China. Nonetheless, users will have the option to define their own smart routes based on the content they want to access.

Also, thanks to optimization of (AtomOS), its lock-free operating system, Deeper Connect is capable of achieving the level and performance of products such as a Palo Alto Network device, which may cost more than $10,000 USD. It is this 7-layer security scanning function that makes Deeper Connect stand on another level with respect to other firewalls for the general public. Deeper Connect can effectively protect IoT devices, by adding a secure gateway between home networks and the external Internet. It will enable a multi-encrypted network firewall function to protect home networks making it extremely difficult for hackers to attack IoT devices on the "cloud server side". It will also recognize and record malicious attacks for further cracking cybercrime. This level of cybersecurity is without a doubt great for remote workers and digital nomads.

Deeper Connect Mini is also useful for those who want to integrate an all in one solution for ads, trackers and malware. Its smart filter function allows users to keep trackers away, avoid being profiled based on their browsing activity, block any threats posed by malware or any intrusive software, push away phishing websites and have a noise free browsing experience with no ads popping up here and there.

In conclusion, Deeper Connect is a revolutionary device combining many different solutions for today's internet privacy and security issues. It has the potential to change the way people interact with the internet, as more and more individuals realize the importance of internet privacy, security and fairness.

The company will be shipping its product worldwide as it aims to create one of the biggest and safest decentralized networks in the world. If you would like to participate in this Indiegogo campaign which starts June 30th, join now:

