Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE) Restoration of Trading 30-Jun-2020 / 10:14 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The following company has been restored to trading on AQSE Growth Market with effect from 09:36am 30/06/2020 following the release of their company announcements. Tectonic Gold Plc Ordinary Shares Symbol: TTAU ISIN: GB00B9276C59 The Regulation Department Aquis Stock Exchange 77 Cornhill London EC3V 3QQ Tel: 0203 597 6361 Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu Website: www.nexexchange.com Category Code: MSCM TIDM: AQSE LEI Code: 213800AMGNBSOCOSDN11 Sequence No.: 72747 EQS News ID: 1082169 End of Announcement EQS News Service

