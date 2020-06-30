Tectonic Gold Plc - Change of Aquis Exchange Corporate Adviser

30 June 2020

TECTONIC GOLD PLC

("Tectonic Gold" or the "Company")

Change of Aquis Exchange Corporate Adviser

Tectonic Gold plc (TDIM: TTAU) is pleased to announce the appointment of VSA Capital as Aquis Stock Exchange ("AQSE") Corporate Adviser to the Company with immediate effect.

