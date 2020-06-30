Tectonic Gold Plc - Change of Aquis Exchange Corporate Adviser
PR Newswire
London, June 30
30 June 2020
TECTONIC GOLD PLC
("Tectonic Gold" or the "Company")
Change of Aquis Exchange Corporate Adviser
Tectonic Gold plc (TDIM: TTAU) is pleased to announce the appointment of VSA Capital as Aquis Stock Exchange ("AQSE") Corporate Adviser to the Company with immediate effect.
For further information, please contact:
|Tectonic Gold plc
Brett Boynton
Sam Quinn
www.tectonicgold.com
@tectonic_gold
|+61292417665
|Aquis Exchange Corporate Adviser, Financial Adviser and Broker
VSA Capital Limited
Andrew Raca, Pascal Wiese
|+44 20 3005 5000
Ends
Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de