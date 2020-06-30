Anzeige
PR Newswire
30.06.2020
Tectonic Gold Plc - Change of Aquis Exchange Corporate Adviser

PR Newswire

London, June 30

30 June 2020

TECTONIC GOLD PLC

("Tectonic Gold" or the "Company")

Change of Aquis Exchange Corporate Adviser

Tectonic Gold plc (TDIM: TTAU) is pleased to announce the appointment of VSA Capital as Aquis Stock Exchange ("AQSE") Corporate Adviser to the Company with immediate effect.

For further information, please contact:

Tectonic Gold plc
Brett Boynton
Sam Quinn
www.tectonicgold.com
@tectonic_gold		+61292417665
Aquis Exchange Corporate Adviser, Financial Adviser and Broker
VSA Capital Limited
Andrew Raca, Pascal Wiese		+44 20 3005 5000

Ends

