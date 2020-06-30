Mariève Gauthier appointed to lead and grow the Nordic operations

Citi has announced the expansion of its commercial banking business (CCB) in the Nordics, appointing Mariève Gauthier as Nordic Head of Commercial Banking.

The commercial bank business in the Nordics, covering Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland, serves the middle market segment in a wide range of traditional industries as well as the fast growing digital sector. Mariève will be based in Stockholm and will start transitioning to her new role with immediate effect.

As the most global bank in the Nordics, with operations in over 100 countries, the expansion of the commercial bank business will leverage Citi's global network and international capabilities in a market where these strengths are a clear competitive differentiator, not least for the fast-growing digital and fintech companies that are looking to rapidly scale their businesses globally.

Raymond Gatcliffe EMEA Head CCB commented: We believe that this is the right time to expand our offering in the Nordic market, and allow our clients access to Citi's truly global network. We are firmly committed to servicing this market, and I have no doubt that Mariève's experience both within Citi as well as the industry more generally, makes her the perfect candidate to lead this business going forward.

Gatcliffe continued: Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic we have seen a significant take up in adopting and implementing our digital products and platforms. We believe that now is the right time to continue to build this business, as we help clients navigate their way through the current environment.

Marièvejoined Citi in 2011 and was most recently Director and Senior Banker in the US CCB business, leading the Non-profit Industry Group in the Mid-Corporates Segment. Prior to this, she spent over six years with the Export and Agency Finance team in Citi's Corporate Bank.

"We are delighted to welcome Mariève to the Nordics. Her breadth of knowledge and experience within the space, makes her a perfect fit for leading Citi's growing commercial bank business. The commercial banking business complements our existing Banking, Capital Markets Advisory business that has operated in the Nordics since the 1970s." says Alexander Stiris, Nordic Cluster Head, Head of Nordic Corporate Banking and Country Head Sweden.

