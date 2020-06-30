EXCHANGE NOTICE, 30 JUNE 2020 SHARES OUTOTEC OYJ: SHARES GIVEN AS DEMERGER CONSIDERATION A total of 645 850 948 shares of Outotec given as demerger consideration will be traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki together with the old shares as of 1 July 2020, presuming that the combination of the Metso Corporation's Minerals business with Outotec Oyj through a partial demerger of Metso Corporation is recorded into the Trade Register on June 30, 2020. Identifiers of Outotec Oyj's share as of 1 July 2020*: Company's name: Metso Outotec Oyj Trading code: MOCORP ISIN code: FI0009014575 Orderbook id: 36695 Number of shares: 828 972 440 *) The change of company's name from Outotec Oyj to Metso Outotec Oyj and the change of trading code from OTE1V to MOCORP will be valid in the Nasdaq Helsinki's INET trading system as of 1 July 2020. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260