The share capital of Copenhagen Capital A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 2 July 2020 in the ISIN's below. ISIN: DK0060732980 --------------------------------------------------------- Name: Copenhagen Capital Præf --------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 35,599,999shares (DKK 35,599,999) --------------------------------------------------------- Change: 14,400,001 shares (DKK 14,400,001) --------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 50,000,000 shares (DKK 50,000,000) --------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 1,75 --------------------------------------------------------- Denomination: DKK 1 --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: CPHCAP PREF --------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 140100 --------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=782301