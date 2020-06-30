BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, June 29
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK ENERGY AND RESOURCES INCOME TRUST PLC
54930040ALEAVPMMDC31
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust
PLC at close of business on 29 June 2020 were:
67.50p Capital only
68.46p Including current year income XD
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.
3. Following the Buyback of 200,000 ordinary shares on 20th February
2020, the Company now has 113,470,349 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding
5,495,651 Ordinary Shares which are held in Treasury).
4. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance
statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed
Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).
5. On 13 May 2019 the Company changed its name to Blackrock Energy and
Resources Income Trust plc and with effect from 8.00am on 14 May 2019, the
Company's ticker changed to BERI(previously BRCI). The Company's ISIN and Sedol
will remain unchanged.