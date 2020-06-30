LeadsRx Releases First Multi-touch, Cross-channel Podcast Attribution Product

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2020 / LeadsRx today announces the first-ever multi-touch, cross-channel attribution solution that incorporates real-time podcast advertising data alongside other advertising mediums. This new capability means advertisers can finally evaluate their return on podcast advertising campaigns and make in-flight optimization changes helping to reduce wasted ad spend.

The LeadsRx podcast attribution capability is available immediately at no additional cost as part of LeadsRx Attribution and LeadsRx Dealer Attribution products.

"No longer can brands dismiss podcasting for its lack of measurement. LeadsRx, the leader in advertising attribution, has expanded their platform to include podcasting. Now brands can evaluate podcasting's ability to drive search and site traffic alongside TV, AM/FM radio, Google and Facebook," said Pierre Bouvard, Chief Insights Officer, Westwood One.

Podcast attribution appears alongside other marketing touchpoints.

Credit for conversion is distributed according to a selected attribution model.

Multi-Touch Attribution Now Includes Podcast Advertising

Using LeadsRx and its new podcast attribution capability, advertisers can now see which outcomes are driven by podcast advertising independently and in conjunction with other advertising channels.

The LeadsRx solution incorporates podcast advertisements as a marketing touchpoint within its multi-touch attribution models. Unlike podcast analysis point solutions that evaluate the podcast channel in isolation of others, the LeadsRx approach uses advanced algorithms to intelligently divide success metrics across all touchpoints that appear in a consumer's journey to becoming a customer. This reduces attribution over-credit and allows better decision making across all marketing channels, giving appropriate credit to each channel involved in success.

Real-Time Feedback Aids in Making In-Flight Campaign Adjustments

Because LeadsRx receives information about podcast advertising the moment an ad is played or when the podcast is downloaded, the system, in turn, provides real-time feedback on campaign performance. This allows marketers to make adjustments, such as changing advertising messaging, during the campaign period to reduce the chance advertising budgets are exhausted on poorly performing ads.

Metrics Based on Business Outcomes - Including In-store Visits

Unlike existing solutions for analyzing podcast advertisements, the LeadsRx capability goes beyond reporting only about website visits due to ad exposure but also reports on eventual business outcomes, such as online sales, form completions, in-bound phone calls, and even in-store foot traffic. These outcomes, or "conversions," often result in revenue to an advertiser and are therefore highly valued as Key Performance Indicators. The LeadsRx approach to podcast advertising analysis can monitor consumer behavior for extended periods of time after ad exposure to see the specific outcomes that occur.

Because podcast listeners are typically using mobile devices, LeadsRx has also added the ability to determine when listeners likely visited an advertiser's retail store after exposure to their advertisements within a podcast episode. This capability is another industry-first for LeadsRx that allows advertisers to know how foot-traffic is influenced by podcast advertising as well as other marketing channels.

According to a recent study from Edison Research and Triton Digital, the U.S. podcast audience has grown to 104 million people who listen on regular basis, with a majority listening from a mobile device and 45 percent listening to audio in a car through a mobile phone. An Interactive Advertising Bureau report predicts that podcast ad dollars will surpass $1 billion by 2021.

"LeadsRx is proud to be a pioneer in providing attribution for podcasts, just as we have for other marketing channels," says AJ Brown, CEO and co-founder of LeadsRx. "While there are some point solutions on the market that provide siloed podcast advertising analysis, that is all they focus on. They don't consider podcast advertising's interaction with other channels, which is so critical for accurate insights and for tracking return on ad spending. This new facet is invaluable for anyone advertising on podcasts or producing their own podcasts."

About LeadsRx

A fast innovator and a marketer's choice for 4,000-plus global and local brands, LeadsRx is an unrivaled multi-touch attribution SaaS platform. Powered by a unique Universal Conversion Tracking Pixel™, LeadsRx provides an impartial view of customer journeys, giving each advertising touchpoint proper weight and credit including broadcast media. Founded by marketers, LeadsRx enables companies of any size to elevate marketing performance in a framework that is easily understood delivering sustainable return on ad spend (ROAS). To learn more about how LeadsRx can support you in marketing transformation visit LeadsRx.com. Connect with LeadsRx on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

