In pharmaceuticals, secondary packaging constitutes the packaging which does not come in direct contact with the dosage form. Pharma secondary packaging is becoming widely adopted and essential as they offer critical functionalities, such as, for physical and barrier protection, secondary containment, adherence to regulations, and consumer safety.

Business challenge: A prominent pharmaceutical company headquartered in San Francisco, CA sought to explore the changing trends in the secondary pharma packaging market by focusing the research on major design/technology innovations and best practices adopted by leading players in the pharma secondary packaging market. By leveraging Infiniti's competitive intelligence solution, the pharmaceutical company wanted to understand the competitor landscape in the US and European pharma secondary packaging market, new features of secondary packaging being incorporated by competitors, product portfolio descriptions, and competitor strategies to promote adherence.

Our Approach

Experts at Infiniti Research started by delving deeply into the pharma secondary packaging market transformation over the past decade in the US and Europe. This involved a well-balanced combination of primary and secondary research. Telephonic discussions were undertaken with over 45 respondents with expertise in the development, sales, marketing, and usage of products and services related to secondary packaging market such as pharmaceutical packaging specialists, packaging engineers, and packaging development experts. The secondary research undertaken by our analysts included comprehensive research materials from company websites, industry news CPA, HCPC. etc.

Business Impact

By leveraging Infiniti's competitive intelligence solution, the pharma secondary packaging client was able to:

Increase investments on their primary and secondary packaging lines by adopting technologies which result in faster turn-around time, fewer errors, and higher adaptability to incorporate and reproduce design changes

Expedite early market entry for biologics and personalized medicine by identifying advancements such as 3D printing in pharmaceutical packaging

Reduce operational cost by 30% within this first quarter by adopting RPA into packaging operations

Incorporate adherence features in the secondary packaging design to help practitioners promote the use of the drugs to the patients

Build an effective planning and production process to minimize packaging errors and prevent product recalls, saving the company over $1.2 million within six months

