City Merchants High Yield Trust Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, June 29
|City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)
|As at close of business on 29-June-2020
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|179.69p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|182.29p
|Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:
|GBP13.29m
|Net borrowing level:
|6%
|LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
|---
Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de