Atlantic Wind & Solar Inc.: KB Industries Completes Another Major Recurring Infrastructure Contract ?Installs 11th Year of Flexi-Pave Porous Pavement in Key West to Solve Ongoing Maintenance Challenges

CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2020 / Atlantic Wind and Solar (OTC PINK:AWSL) today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, KB Industries completed another contract for the installation of additional Flexi®-Pave porous pavement made with crumb rubber from recycled tires in Key West, FL. This is the eleventh year KBI has installed additional Flexi®-Pave in Key West resulting in more sustainable and safer walkways, footpaths, tree surrounds and high traffic areas such as playgrounds, sporting facilities, and parking lots using recycled tires as a key pavement ingredient.

With over a million passengers from cruise ships visiting Key West every year, the City had experienced higher than average maintenance costs plus ever-increasing drainage costs because of tree root intrusion along Duval Street and the surrounding areas. Most concerning was the increasing number of lawsuits (27 lawsuits filed against the city over a three-year period) where people had tripped over crumbling tree surrounds and cracking footpaths. Since the commencement of installing Flexi®-Pave in 2009 per Rod Delostrinos, Director of Transportation and former Director and Deputy of Community Services- PublicWorks "Since (August 2009)… , no reported trip incidents from tree planters have occurred. Several citizens have made positive comments as to the aesthetically pleasing nature of the material. Additionally, staff has reported a reduction in the time necessary to clean the planters, thus allowing time to perform other tasks and reducing equipment fuel usage." For these reasons and many others, each year Key West continues to include KBI Industries in its maintenance budget to add more and more Flexi®-Pave throughout the community.

Kevin Bagnall, Chairman and CEO of Atlantic Wind and Solar stated, "While we are seeing a significant uptick in interest for using KBI Flexi-Pave for state, county, and municipality infrastructure projects, perhaps the greatest interest at the city level is addressing tree surround and adjacent sidewalk problems caused by mature tree root intrusion. We work with engineers, architects, contractors, and municipality leadership to create innovative and budget-conscious solutions that save trees, reduce slip and fall liabilities, and are aesthetically pleasing. We take pride knowing we are helping to rid our world of used rubber tires while creating an attractive and flexible surface durable enough to be driven on that allows water to percolate through, this solving water management and drainage issues."

About KB Industries: K.B. Industries, Inc. (KBI) developed the world's first flexible porous paving surface using recycled tires in 2002. From its category leading KBI Flexi®-Pave to its newest innovations in water treatment and shoreline protection, KBI combines sustainable technology and experience to solve infrastructure problems using innovative materials and design approaches. By combining recycled car and truck tire rubber along with rock aggregate in a monolithic surface, KBI created a massively porous but structural material that can be used for a variety of infrastructure applications with demonstrated success. Visit: www.kbius.com or call (727) 723-3300

About Atlantic Wind and Solar: Atlantic Wind & Solar Inc, (OTC: AWSL) develops renewable energy power and infrastructure projects globally. Through its recently acquired K.B. Industries, the company manufactures and distributes its Flexi®-Pave flexible porous pavement. In parallel, the company is vigorously developing projects to convert Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) as well as biomass agricultural, yard, food, and even raw sewage waste to produce electricity using its Zero Emission Waste to Electricity (ZEW2E) solution. Visit www.atlanticwindandsolar.com

